What the Blue Ribbon 2017 Oscars Accessory Really Means

Stars used the Oscars red carpet today to get political this year. By wearing little blue ribbons with their designer dresses and shoes, certain celebrities helped raise awareness and made a statement in support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) when they hit the red carpet in Los Angeles at the 89th Academy Awards.
The organization, which has worked to defend and preserve individual rights and liberties, recently fought against President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.
Model Karlie Kloss donned the ribbon, which popped against her white Stella McCartney gown. She completed the look with a pair of strappy silver sandals.
The accessory became the red carpet trend as seen on “Loving” star Ruth Negga, who is nominated for Best Actress tonight, and Busy Phillips.
Both Negga and Phillips’ stylist, Karla Welch, took to Instagram to highlight the significance of the blue ribbon.
‘The accessory I’m most proud of. The @aclu is the reason the Loving’s were allowed to be married,” she posted. “The represent those who need it the most. This is something we ALL should believe in, regardless of political party.”
“Hamilton” creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, also wore the ribbon: “I’m wearing an ACLU ribbon because they’re fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals,” he said.
