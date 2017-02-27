What the Blue Ribbon 2017 Oscars Accessory Really Means

Ruth Negga on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars wearing Valentino. REX Shutterstock

Stars used the Oscars red carpet today to get political this year. By wearing little blue ribbons with their designer dresses and shoes, certain celebrities helped raise awareness and made a statement in support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) when they hit the red carpet in Los Angeles at the 89th Academy Awards.

The organization, which has worked to defend and preserve individual rights and liberties, recently fought against President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

Model Karlie Kloss donned the ribbon, which popped against her white Stella McCartney gown. She completed the look with a pair of strappy silver sandals.

Karlie Kloss on the red carpet in a white Stella McCartney gown and strappy silver sandals. REX Shutterstock

The accessory became the red carpet trend as seen on “Loving” star Ruth Negga, who is nominated for Best Actress tonight, and Busy Phillips.

Ruth Negga wearing a Valentino gown. REX Shutterstock

Michelle Williams wearing Louis Vuitton on the red carpet with Busy Phillips. REX Shutterstock

Both Negga and Phillips’ stylist, Karla Welch, took to Instagram to highlight the significance of the blue ribbon.

‘The accessory I’m most proud of. The @aclu is the reason the Loving’s were allowed to be married,” she posted. “The represent those who need it the most. This is something we ALL should believe in, regardless of political party.”

The accessory I'm most proud of #ACLU #MegaNegga The @aclu is the reason the Loving's were allowed to be married. The represent those who need it the most. This is something we ALL should believe in, regardless of political party. A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

“Hamilton” creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, also wore the ribbon: “I’m wearing an ACLU ribbon because they’re fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals,” he said.

"I'm wearing an ACLU ribbon because they're fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals." –@lin_manuel #Oscars #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/pypW1erdQU — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 26, 2017

Stay tuned for more updates from the Oscars.

Want more?

Halle Berry Has a Very Sensible Tip for Rocking Heels at the Oscars

Oscars 2017: See the Stars’ Red-Carpet Shoes

Best-Dressed Stars on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet