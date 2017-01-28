A Look Back at Billie Holiday’s Iconic Style

Billie Holliday wearing a floor-length gown. REX Shutterstock

Billie Holiday, also known by the moniker Lady Day, not only made waves in the 1930s and ’40s for her unique, distinctive singing voice, but for her glamorous sense of style as well. So it’s no surprise, really, that there have been multiple biopics made about her life.

Back in the ’70s Diana Ross took on Holiday, and now actress Audra McDonald is nominated for a 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Award, airing live on TNT and TBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, for her turn as the late star on Broadyway’s “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” which was filmed in front of a live audience at Cafe Brasil in New Orleans and aired on HBO in an acclaimed presentation.

Billie Holiday sporting her signature accessory. REX Shutterstock

Audra McDonald stars at Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.”

Holiday was known for her elaborate hair accessories, statement jewelry, and lavish, floor-length dresses.

The jazz singer was often photographed rocking beautiful flowers pinned in her hair, which was her signature accessory.

Billie Holiday wearing pearls and a flower in her hair with Louis Armstrong in New Orleans in 1947. REX Shutterstock

Diana Ross channeling Billie in “Lady Sings the Blues” in 1972. REX Shutterstock

The songbird certainly left her mark, influencing other stars’ style in later years to come.