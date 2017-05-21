Celebrities on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Musicians celebrate outstanding achievement on the charts and more today at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris, the ceremony airs from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
The award show attracted some boldface names dressed in sleek head-to-toe style for red carpet arrivals, where The Original Muck Boot Co. ambassador and country singer Jessie James Decker chatted with the entertainers during a pre-show.
Performers include The Chainsmokers, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, Drake, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Sam Hunt, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheeran and Billboard Music Awards Icon Award honoree Cher.
Decker wore a black cut-out top with sheer panels with matching trousers and 6-inch heels “for height,” she said on the pre-show program.
Noah Cyrus had on a black top with flared black trousers and a sandal when she arrived, and Prince Michael Jackson rocked a black leather jacket, white trousers and black boots.
“Friday” singer Rebecca Black donned a navy blue mini dress with white pumps emblazoned with lipstick kisses.
