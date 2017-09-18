The Stars of ‘Big Little Lies’ Wowed On the Emmys Red Carpet

View Slideshow The cast of Big Little Lies at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

HBO’s “Big Little Lies” had a grand total of eight nominations at the 2017 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series.

The show’s five leading ladies of the thriller/drama mini-series all attended the awards in celebration of their remarkable show, and each star dressed to impress on the red carpet.

Outstanding Lead Actress winner Nicole Kidman wore an elegant red Calvin Klein dress with a plunging neckline and a full skirt. She finished the look in stunning pink strappy sandals.

Nicole Kidmanat the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Another Outstanding Lead Actress nominee, Reese Witherspoon looked amazing as always in a custom-designed Stella McCartney dress and velvet Christian Louboutin heels.

Reese Witherspoon at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Going along with the velvet trend like her co-star, Shailene Woodley wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren green velvet floor-length gown with a plunging neckline. The dress covered her shiny gold platform sandals. Woodley was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work in “Big Little Lies.”

Shailene Woodley at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Laura Dern wore an embroidered Proenza Schouler in black and white with matching black pointed-toe pumps. Dern was awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role of Renata Klein in “Big Little Lies.”

Laura Dern at the 69th Emmy Awards Rex Shutterstock

Zoe Kravitz wore a fully-feathered Dior couture gown with a black bodice and rainbow-hued full skirt. “This particular dress felt quite magical — fairy-like — so I thought, ‘go for it,’” the star explained to red carpet reporters.

Zoe Kravitz at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery to view more looks on the Emmys red carpet.

