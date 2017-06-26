Jada Pinkett Smith, La La Anthony & More Best Dressed Stars on the BET Awards Red Carpet

The celebrity style parade was in no shortage of glamorous looks at the 2017 BET Awards today in Los Angeles. Crystal and sequins embellishments and see-through ensembles teamed with pumps and sandals were embraced.
Jada Pinkett Smith was golden in floor-length gown covered in sequins. The dress featured a high slit for showcasing her legs and black Christian Louboutin pumps.
La La Anthony cut an elegant figure in a one-shoulder sheer nude-illusion dress embellished with crystal detail. The actress completed the look with mirrored golden pumps.
Teva ambassador Jhene Aiko embraced a pink and red palette with a kimono-style dress teamed with nude sandals. Meanwhile, Tamar Braxton rocked a white lace halter-neck dress with silver sandals.
“Insecure” star Issa Rae’s look was quite the opposite of her HBO comedy’s title — flaunting plenty of leg in mini shorts and black sandals that complemented her multi-color jacket.
LeToya Luckett hit the red carpet in a dramatic floral-print dress with minimalist black sandals.
“Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones, who served as the night’s host, posed on the red carpet wearing a green custom Michael Costello dress with white sandals.
