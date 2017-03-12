Celebs Strutting in Sandals at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

View Slideshow Peyton List and Mariah Carey at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards brought out on-trend styles on Saturday on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Some of the celebrities who stepped opted for a standout outfit, completed the look with a simple sandal or a strappy statement maker.

Mariah Carey and her twins with Nick Cannon rocked matching outfits at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Mariah and Monroe wore Sophia Webster butterfly-embellished shoes with Adidas mini dresses; and Nick and Moroccan had on orange hoodies with customized Timberland-style boots that featured the Nickelodeon logo. REX Shutterstock.

Mariah Carey made a big splash her a sexy athleisure outfit that included a dark blue Adidas mini dress teamed with a pair of rose gold Sophia Webster sandals.

Heidi Klum sizzled in a pair of sleek black sandals teamed with a sultry cutout dress.

Heidi Klum wears a cutout dress and black sandals at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, before getting slimed with the network’s signature green sludge, Demi Lovato coordinated her red dress with strappy embellished gold sandals.

Demi Lovato stepped out in sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Zoe Saldana rocked a playful floral-themed Dolce & Gabbana dress with black patent leather Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Zoe Saldana wears Stuart Weitzman sandals at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

