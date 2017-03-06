Celebs Strutting in Sandals at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought out some vibrant styles on Sunday when musicians hit the red carpet in Los Angeles.
Some of the musicians took fashion risks while embracing bold colors, textures, sparkling details and flirty hemlines.
And for those who went for a standout outfit, a simple yet sleek pair of sandals helped complete the looks.
Heidi Klum sizzled in a one-shoulder white dress that incorporated striped black bead detail. The supermodel arrived in a no-frills black sandal that completed the ensemble.
Karrueche Tran hit the red carpet in a red satin blazer over a lace sports bra and flared trousers. A simple pair of sandals with a thin silver strap across the toe added polished look to the ensemble.
Meanwhile, actress-singer Erin Robinson broke up her outfit’s dark blue block of color with sandals that incorporated multiple hues.
Click through the gallery to view some of the best sandal styles at the 2017 iHeartradio Music Awards.