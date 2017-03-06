Celebs Strutting in Sandals at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

By / 2 hours ago
iheartradio music awards 2017 red carpet View Slideshow
Celebrities hit the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards in sleek sandals.
REX Shutterstock.

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought out some vibrant styles on Sunday when musicians hit the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Some of the musicians took fashion risks while embracing bold colors, textures, sparkling details and flirty hemlines.

heidi klum iheartradio music awards 2017 red carpetHeidi Klum wears a striped one-shoulder dress with black sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award. REX Shutterstock.
heidi klum sandals iheartradio music awards 2017 red carpetDetail of Heidi Klum’s sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award. REX Shutterstock.

And for those who went for a standout outfit, a simple yet sleek pair of sandals helped complete the looks.

Heidi Klum sizzled in a one-shoulder white dress that incorporated striped black bead detail. The supermodel arrived in a no-frills black sandal that completed the ensemble.

karrueche tran 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet sandalsKarrueche Tran wears sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.
2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet sandalsDetail of Karrueche Tran’s sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Karrueche Tran hit the red carpet in a red satin blazer over a lace sports bra and flared trousers. A simple pair of sandals with a thin silver strap across the toe added polished look to the ensemble.

Meanwhile, actress-singer Erin Robinson broke up her outfit’s dark blue block of color with sandals that incorporated multiple hues.

erin robinson 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet sandalsErin Robinson wears sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.
erin robinson 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet sandalsDetail of Erin Robinson’s sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to view some of the best sandal styles at the 2017 iHeartradio Music Awards.

