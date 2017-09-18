7 Best Sandals on the Emmys Red Carpet: Nicole Kidman & More Celebs

View Slideshow Nicole Kidman at the 2017 Emmys. Rex Shutterstock

Summer might be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean that sandal season has to. On the red carpet of the 2017 Emmy Awards, celebrities from Jessica Biel to Ariel Winter showed up their open-toed styles today. Take a look at the highlights.

Jessica Biel wore metallic, trendy strappy sandals under a color-blocked sparkled dress.

Jessica Biel at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Star of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Yvonne Strahovski wore a pair of sandals with one see-through strap and a black ankle strap. She paired the look with a stunning red gown.

Yvonne Strahovski at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Ariel Winter’s black thin-strap sandals had a slight platform that worked hand-in-hand with her Zuhair Murad dress’ high slits to elevate her legs.

Ariel Winter at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman showed off her style while keeping close to husband Keith Urban. The “Big Little Lies” star paired an elegant Calvin Klein dress with pink sandals that featured an exquisite gem embellishment.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

“House of Cards” star Neve Campbell paired understated black thick-strapped sandals with a black fringe dress.

Nev Campbell at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

“Americans” actress Alison Wright wore a shimmering gold dress and black strappy sandals. The shoe’s subtle appeal was the perfect finish to her look.

Alison Wright at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Representing “Project Runway” for its nomination for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, Heidi Klum dressed like she belonged on a runway. She wore Italian-made Giuseppe Zanotti sandal pumps. Their fiery red hue perfectly matched her gorgeous gown.

Heidi Klum at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

