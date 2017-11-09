Kellie Pickler, Lea Michele and More Sultry Sandals at the 2017 CMA Awards

View Slideshow L-R: Maren Morris, Lea Michele and Kellie Pickler. Rex Shutterstock

The 2017 CMA Awards brought out slick styles Wednesday night when country music artists hit the red carpet in Nashville.

Some of the nominees and presenters embraced vibrant colors and patterns, mixed materials other striking design treatments with their outfits. But when it came to shoes, the women turned up the heat with sultry sandals.

Lea Michele wears a Zuhair Murad mini dress with Giuseppe Zanotti ’s black velvet Harmony sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Some of the entertainers were wise to stick to minimalist shoe silhouettes — better to not take away too much attention from their frocks.

Among them, Lea Michele and Kellie Pickler tamed their head-turning dresses, both embellished with feathers, with simple black sandals that had delicate straps. “Glee” alum Michele was clad in Giuseppe Zanotti’s black velvet Harmony sandals that had thin straps around the ankle, midfoot and toebed. Pickler had on black sandals that featured two straps.

Kellie Pickler wears black sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Singer Maren Morris didn’t hold back with sparkling head-to-toe embellishments.

Her strapless gold gown incorporated a laser cut pattern and crystals, and the blingy ornaments continued down to her shoes. The sandals by Sophia Webster had a butterfly-shaped upper covered in crystals.

Maren Morris wearing Sophia Webster butterfly embellished sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Danielle Bradbery had the right idea with her floor-length red gown — a wide slit at the front that offered a generous view of her legs and rose gold ankle-tie sandals.

Gold and nude colors were also popular choices of the night.

Danielle Bradbery wearing a red gown with a thigh-high slit. Rex Shutterstock



Look through the gallery to see more sandal styles at the 2017 CMA Awards.