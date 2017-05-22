Celebs Strutting in Sandals On the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

View Slideshow Celebrities wearing sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Celebrity presenters and performers brought out vibrant styles on the red carpet Sunday night at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Some of the entertainers who opted for a standout outfit complemented their ensembles with a simple sandal or a strappy statement-maker.

Halsey had a striking look in a Juun J trench skirt and latex bra by Sergio Hudson that she completed with strappy over-the-knee sandals.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens strutted out in a blush pink Marchesa dress with bow detail and Jimmy Choo’s Lance champagne glitter leather sandals. The footwear features 4.5-inch heel and retails for $850 on Jimmychoo.com.

“The Real” host Jeannie Mai was dressed in all black, including an airy gown that featured cutouts teamed with minimalist sandals.

Rita Ora, Julia Michaels, Keltie Knight and more stars stepped in flattering sandal styles.

