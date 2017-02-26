Janelle Monae and More Best-Dressed Celebs Rocked Pearls on Heels at Independent Spirit Awards

View Slideshow L-R: Janelle Monae, Naomie Harris and Frieda Pinto. REX Shutterstock.

Independent film was honored at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards today in Santa Monica, Calif.

Of course, the ceremony attracted a star-studded roster of actors stepping out in style.

Among them, Janelle Monae made one of the most striking appearances on the blue carpet. The “Moonlight” actress rocked a Salvatore Ferragamo ensemble teamed with an elegant pair of Christian Louboutin “Tudor Bal” heels.

The brand’s fall ’16 footwear features large pearl and gold pyramid stud detail and retails for $1,195.

Naomie Harris wears Chanel pumps and Janelle Monae (right) wears Christian Louboutin sandals at the 32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards. REX Shutterstock.

The singer-turned-actress, who also stars in Academy Award-nominated “Hidden Figures,” was joined by her “Moonlight” co-star Naomie Harris, who had on a tweed Chanel dress teamed with black pumps from the brand that had pearl detail.

Frieda Pinto wears Nicholas Kirkwood heels at the 32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Frieda Pinto’s Nicholas Kirkwood heels. REX Shutterstock.

Nicholas Kirkwood’s “Penelope” sandals with inset pearls. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Also incorporating the pearl embellishment trend was Frieda Pinto, who rocked Nicholas Kirkwood’s “Penelope” sandals that include a pearl-inset heel with a yellow Uel Camilo dress. The shoes retail for $795.

Kerry Washington and Janelle Monae (right) at the 32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards. REX Shuttterstock.

Detail of Kerry Washington (left) and Janelle Monae’s Christian Louboutin shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Kerry Washington was pretty in a Prada dress that featured floral embellishments around the bodice, and completed the look with Christian Louboutin’s “Blakissima” sandals. The spring ’17 shoes retail for $1,095.

Kate Beckinsale wears Stuart Weitzman sandals at the 32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Kate Beckinsale’s Stuart Weitzman shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Kate Beckinsale looked chic in a Pamella Rolland gown that incorporated feathers and a long skirt. The actress rocked a simple pair of Stuart Weitzman sandals that pulled the look together.



