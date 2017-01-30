The Best Red Carpet Looks At the 2017 SAG Awards

View Slideshow Emma Stone at the 2017 SAG Awards. REX Shutterstock.

While the casts of “Hidden Figures,” “Stranger Things” and “Orange Is the New Black” were the shining stars at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the show’s red carpet had its own list of winners.

Thanks to the red carpet highlights from Michelle Williams, Emma Stone and Taraji P. Henson, the night’s fashion did not disappoint.

Williams, who was nominated for her performance in “Manchester By the Sea,” chose Louis Vuitton from head to toe, yet again. Hidden under the sequin gown were the French label’s Crystal Flower sandal in suede baby goat leather with a transparent heel in the shape of the Louis Vuitton monogram flower.

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

Stone had a night to remember, wearing a pre-fall ’17 Alexander McQueen dress. She paired the asymmetric draped frock with her go-to awards season shoe — the Jimmy Choo Minny sandal. Stone took home the SAG award for best actress for her role in the musical “La La Land.”

Emma Stone wore Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandals under her Alexander McQueen dress. REX Shutterstock

Henson also chose Choo for her shoe of choice, only after wearing Rihanna’s Puma faux fur slides before hitting the red carpet. She told E!’s Guiliana Rancic that she felt like a Barbie doll in the embroidered Reem Acra gown.

During the show, Henson took the stage to accept the SAG on behalf of her “Hidden Figures” cast, which earned the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. She said, “This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win. Love wins every time.”

Taraji P. Henson in a Reem Acra dress and Jimmy Choo sandals. REX Shutterstock

Other best-dressed contenders included Kristen Dunst in Dior, Thandie Newton in a straight-off-the-runway Schiaparelli couture gown, and Janelle Monáe in Chanel.

Thandie Newton in Schiaparelli haute couture. REX Shutterstock

Monáe, who stars in “Figures” and Moonlight,” gave us a clear view at her shoes once again on the red carpet. She wowed in Giuseppe Zanotti heels at the 2017 Golden Globes, but this time, she opted for a strappy pair of Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Janelle Monáe in Chanel and Stuart Weitzman sandals. REX Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara gets an honorable mention for giving us an unexpected red-carpet ensemble. The “Modern Family” actress showed off her Charlotte Olympia platform heels paired with a tea-length Zuhair Murad dress.

Sofia Vergara in Charlotte Olympia shoes and a Zuhair Murad dress. REX Shutterstock

Check out the gallery to see more celebs on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet.

Want more?

Taraji P. Henson Wishes She Could Have Worn These Shoes To the SAG Awards

Viola Davis Reveals How She Is ‘Still Standing’ On the SAG Awards Red Carpet

See What All the Stars Are Wearing On the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet