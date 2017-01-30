Audra McDonald Wore Billie Holiday’s Perfume and Wedge Stomping Shoes in ‘Lady Day’

Audra McDonald as Billie Holiday in "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill." Courtesy of HBO.

Before spiraling into addiction, iconic singer Billie Holiday commanded her band with a pair of wedge stomping shoes.

“She always wore wedged heels when she would sing because she could stomp out the beat for the bam,” Audra McDonald told Footwear News at the Screen Actors Guild Awards today in Los Angeles.

Audra McDonald on the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards. REX Shutterstock.

The Broadway star was authentic to Holiday’s iconic style in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” which earned her a nomination for her performance in the stage show’s HBO special that aired in March.

“I studied everything about her,” McDonald added. “She was very obsessed with fashion — when she had her mental acuity she looked the best she could.”

Billie Holliday wearing a floor-length gown. REX Shutterstock

Holiday was troubled by drug and alcohol addiction throughout her career, which was at its height in the ’30s and ‘40s, but her voice spiraled into decline, along with her health. She died age 44 in 1959 of complications from cirrhosis of the liver.

McDonald won a 2014 Tony for her turn in the stage production — and she did her research.

“I studied the kind of perfume she wore, which was tweed,” McDonald explained, adding that in the performance “I have wedge heels on and wore tweed perfume as well. It was a nod to her fashion.”