Jenna Dewan Tatum Looks Glam in Gold and More Best-Dressed Stars the 2017 AMAs

Sequins, leather and strappy heels abounded at this year’s American Music Awards.

Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 2017 AMAs brought out some of the most popular music performers of the year to the red carpet tonight in lavish outfits.

Demi Lovato stunned in a floor-length sheer black gown while her former Disney Channel co-star Selena Gomez showed up in a black leather minidress and sequined black pumps to the red carpet.

Singer and songwriter Pink veered off from her usual style in a luxurious tiered tulle pink dress decorated with sequined blue flowers. Actress Nicole Kidman matched her slinky black dress with knee-high boots with metal clasps running down the front.

A one-time backup dancer to Pink and Missy Elliott, Jenna Dewan Tatum appeared in a sexy nude-illusion dress with a deep neck plunge and strappy heels in a matching color.

Representing the men, former One Direction star Niall Horan looked sharp in a checked suit with black dress shoes.

Other performers to walk the red carpet included Kelly Clarkson, Ashlee Simpson, Jessie James Decker, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nick Jonas and Ciara.

See more of the top looks from the night in the best-dressed red carpet gallery.

