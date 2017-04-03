Carrie Underwood’s Very Sheer Statement & More Best Dressed at 2017 ACM Awards

The 2017 ACM Awards always attracts some daring looks. And today, the red carpet style parade at the 52nd annual ceremony in Las Vegas was no exception.
Carrie Underwood made a sexy style statement in a nude illusion gown designed by Labourjoisie. The country singer’s floor-length dress featured sheer paneling and incorporated sparkling, strategically placed crystal embellishments. Though the hem covered her shoes, a pair of silver platform sandals was visible through the tulle skirt.
Faith Hill cut a sleek figure in a bold dark red palette from head to toe, teaming a Michael Kors Collection merlot sequined wrap dress with a chunky belt, and Neil J. Rodgers’ “Stella” sandals.
Her sandals from the footwear label feature a 4-inch heel and suede in “blood red.”The shoes are available for $475 online.
Kelsea Ballerini went green from head-to-toe, complementing a strapless gown with a pair of peep-toe sandals.
Some other guests who nailed floor-length silhouettes include Kellie Pickler, who rocked an off-the-shoulder black gown, and Nicole Kidman, who cut an elegant figure in a cream-colored ensemble that featured embroidered detail.