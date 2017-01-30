Celebs Are Showing A Lot of Leg at the 2017 SAG Awards

By / 54 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen jessica pimentel legs View Slideshow
Actresses hit the red carpet in alluring dresses that highlighted their legs and heels.
REX Shutterstock.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is a ceremony that is known to be a little more relaxed then the Golden Globes and the Oscars. So it’s not much of a surprise that more than a few stars decided to show some leg on the red carpet for the occasion tonight.

Among them, “Orange Is the New Black” actress Jessica Pimentel made the most daring statement of the night in a wine-colored sequined dress slit from the hip down. She teamed the sizzling number with platform heels.

Related
The Best Red Carpet Looks At the 2017 SAG Awards

SAG Awards Red Carpet Jessica PimentelJessica Pimentel REX Shutterstock

Her “Orange Is the New Black” costar Jackie Cruz took a page from her book in another alluring gown that showcased her legs and enhanced them further with a pair of heels. And Rebecca Romijn was a vision in white in a halter dress teamed with silver sandals.

Chrissy Teigen legs sag awards red carpet 2017Chrissy Teigen wears a black dress with sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Chrissy Teigen rocked a gam-baring number with a double-breasted coat dress complemented by matching sandals. Sofia Vergara, Sophie Turner and more stars stepped out in sultry style, too.

Rebecca Romijn’s high slit shows off some serious leg and sexy silver sandals.

SAG Awards Red Carpet Rebecca RomijnRebecca Romijn REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery below to see more celebrity styles from the 2017 SAG Awards.

View Slideshow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s