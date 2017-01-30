Celebs Are Showing A Lot of Leg at the 2017 SAG Awards

View Slideshow Actresses hit the red carpet in alluring dresses that highlighted their legs and heels. REX Shutterstock.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is a ceremony that is known to be a little more relaxed then the Golden Globes and the Oscars. So it’s not much of a surprise that more than a few stars decided to show some leg on the red carpet for the occasion tonight.

Among them, “Orange Is the New Black” actress Jessica Pimentel made the most daring statement of the night in a wine-colored sequined dress slit from the hip down. She teamed the sizzling number with platform heels.

Jessica Pimentel REX Shutterstock

Her “Orange Is the New Black” costar Jackie Cruz took a page from her book in another alluring gown that showcased her legs and enhanced them further with a pair of heels. And Rebecca Romijn was a vision in white in a halter dress teamed with silver sandals.

Chrissy Teigen wears a black dress with sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Chrissy Teigen rocked a gam-baring number with a double-breasted coat dress complemented by matching sandals. Sofia Vergara, Sophie Turner and more stars stepped out in sultry style, too.

Rebecca Romijn’s high slit shows off some serious leg and sexy silver sandals.

Rebecca Romijn REX Shutterstock

