2017 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Shoe Trend: Barely-There Strappy Sandals

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards red carpet saw a lot of fabulous footwear tonight on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore gold peep-toe pumps to match her shoulder-baring dress, John Stamos wore snakeskin oxford shoes, and “Grey’s Anatomy” star Camila Luddington donned purple suede pointy-toed stilettos.

Priyanka Chopra wears a Sally LaPointe pink fringe dress and Casadei sandals. REX Shutterstock

And while there were quite a few pairs pointy black pumps tonight, the standout shoe theme of the night was barely-there strappy sandals.

Among the stars that donned the style were “Quantico” star Priyanka Chopra, who had on metallic Casadei sandals that complemented her Sally LaPointe pink fringe dress. The actress won her second consecutive Favorite Dramatic TV Actress award.

Victoria Justice wears strappy sandals. REX Shutterstock

Actresses Victoria Justice, Candace Cameron-Bure, Ashley Greene, Ali Later, and more stars also followed the footwear theme.

Peep the gallery below to see how your favorite celebs rocked the barely-there strappy sandal trend tonight.

