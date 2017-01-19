2017 People’s Choice Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards red carpet has kicked off, and we’re anticipating the arrival of stars like Favorite Movie Actress nominees Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence and Favorite Action Movie Actor Ryan Reynolds.

As one of the more casual awards shows, short hemlines and pants are popular, which means shoe sightings. So far, some of the styles are simple and classic, Fuller House’s Lori Loughlin went for a more embellished heel. More and more celebs will be arriving soon and we’re here to check out all their footwear.

Blake Lively REX Shutterstock

Blake Lively, who is nominated for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress tonight, dons strappy, pointed heels on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

Peyton List REX Shutterstocks

Peyton List, who is presenting at the awards tonight, wearing silver heels on the red carpet.

