Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker and More Best Dressed Celebs at People’s Choice Awards

View Slideshow Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly McCreary, Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lopez. REX Shutterstock.

Today, the power belongs to the people at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, where fans voted for their favorite entertainers in music, film, TV and more.

The ceremony, held in Los Angeles, Calif., attracted a boldface roster of artists who donned sleek ensembles to strike poses on the red carpet and greet adoring fans who lined up for the celebrity parade of stunning outfits and shoes.

To no one’s surprise, Jennifer Lopez went full on glam with a black Reem Acra dress that has heavily embellished with crystals around the bodice. It was a pity that the long-flowing train covered the shoes, but they certainly were as spectacular as the gown — a pair of towering Christian Louboutin black pumps.

The singer-actress was named Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress for her NBC series “Shades of Blue.”

Sarah Jessica Parker wears a J. Mendel couture gown and gold peep-toe heels. REX Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker was a bronze beauty in a bronze J. Mendel couture gown and a pair of peep-toe gold heels. The “Divorce” star won the Favorite Premium Series Actress award for her HBO comedy.

“Black-ish” actress Yara Shahidi wears an Off-White spring ’17 gown and Stuart Weitzman shoes. REX Shutterstock

“Black-ish” actress Yara Shahidi didn’t play it safe in a stunning Off-White spring ’17 checkerboard-pattern gown. She completed the number with a pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Judith Leiber clutch. The starlet presented an award on stage and unveiled a second look for the night in a Bibhu Mohapatra gown that featured a colorful skirt and complemented the graphic prints with a pair of red Ade Samuel sandals.

John Stamos wears snakeskin shoes. REX Shutterstock

Have mercy, John Stamos wasn’t afraid to step out with striking footwear. The heartthrob actor rocked a pair of snakeskin oxfords that were smartly coordinated with a blue blazer and matching trousers, and black shirt.

Peyton List wears a Yanina Couture pale pink dress and Sophia Webster heels. REX Shutterstocks

Peyton List had on a Yanina Couture pale pink dress that featured a striking pattern. She opted for a pair of metallic Sophia Webster sandals to complete the look.



Below, see our roundup of more celebrities with the best style of the night.