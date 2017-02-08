Here’s a Closer Look at the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Core Black/Red’ Infant Sneakers

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Infant in 'Core Black/Red.' Courtesy of Sneakersnstuff.

As the Feb. 11 release date for the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in “Core Black/Red” approaches, Sneakersnstuff has provided a closer look at the infant version of the latest sneakers from Kanye West and Adidas.

This is the first time West and Adidas are releasing the V2 in infant sizing. While Sneakersnstuff’s raffle is already closed, photos of the sneakers are still up on the retailer’s site.

Details on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Infant ‘Core Black/Red.’ Courtesy of Sneakersnstuff.

The sole of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Core Black/Red’ Infant sneakers. Courtesy of Sneakersnstuff.

Side detail of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Infant in “Core Black/Red.” Courtesy of Sneakersnstuff.

For the lucky few that are selected through the raffle, the sneakers will retail for $139. The “Core Black/Red” colorway has been highly anticipated by fans since West wore the shoes at his Yeezy Season 4 fashion show in September. West’s 1-year-old son Saint was also spotted wearing the infant-sized sneakers in a family holiday photo.

The “Core Black/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a black Primeknit upper with “SPLY-350” branding on the sides. In addition to being available at select retailers, both the infant and adult sneakers will be available on Adidas.com and the Adidas Confirmed app.

