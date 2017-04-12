9 Work Boot Brands That Are Comfortable, Too

View Slideshow From left: Oliver 55 Series lightweight waterproof style with self-cleaning tread profile, Coolstep plush lining and Softstride comfort system; Stanley Pro Lite electrical-hazard steel-toe boot with TPU heel counter, removable cushioned insole and Goodyear welt construction; Timberland PRO waterproof alloy safety-toe Euro hiker with anti-fatigue technology and antimicrobial-treated mesh lining. Brian Klutch.

For fall ’17, workboot brands are making comfort a priority with tough-as-nails looks featuring cushioned insoles, flexible bottoms and moisture-regulating linings.

While these latest styles are focused on functionality, today’s workwear brands made strides toward sleeker, streamlined silhouettes. Weinbrenner Shoe Co., which turns 125 this year, celebrated by updating a popular Thorogood style.

Dickies ’ Rook electrical-hazard steel-toe athletic style with moisture-wicking lining, reflective trim and metal-free hardware. Brian Klutch.

Another highlight in the market includes tough hiker looks (a trend that happens to be a major one on the men’s runways, too). Caterpillar’s fire-retardant waterproof boot features an extreme slip-resistant Vibram Arctic Grip outsole. Meanwhile, Iron Age’s electrical-hazard safety-toe boot is finished with Poron XRD M-Guard extreme impact protection.

Want a less bulky option? Dickies’ Rook electrical-hazard steel-toe athletic style is lower-cut. It includes moisture-wicking lining, reflective trim and metal-free hardware.

— With contributions from Barbara Schneider-Levy

