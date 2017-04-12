9 Work Boot Brands That Are Comfortable, Too

For fall ’17, workboot brands are making comfort a priority with tough-as-nails looks featuring cushioned insoles, flexible bottoms and moisture-regulating linings.
While these latest styles are focused on functionality, today’s workwear brands made strides toward sleeker, streamlined silhouettes. Weinbrenner Shoe Co., which turns 125 this year, celebrated by updating a popular Thorogood style.
Another highlight in the market includes tough hiker looks (a trend that happens to be a major one on the men’s runways, too). Caterpillar’s fire-retardant waterproof boot features an extreme slip-resistant Vibram Arctic Grip outsole. Meanwhile, Iron Age’s electrical-hazard safety-toe boot is finished with Poron XRD M-Guard extreme impact protection.
Want a less bulky option? Dickies’ Rook electrical-hazard steel-toe athletic style is lower-cut. It includes moisture-wicking lining, reflective trim and metal-free hardware.
— With contributions from Barbara Schneider-Levy
For more work boots, click through the gallery.
