The On Court Style of the Four American Women Taking the U.S. Open Quaterfinals

For the first time since 2002, four American women have made it to the U.S. Open quarterfinals. These tennis players — Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, Coco Vandeweghe and Madison Keys — are excellent role models as both tennis players and style icons. Tennis is one of the few sports that can be played in dresses, so these ladies all make the most of it.

Ninth-ranked tennis star Venus Williams sported the Epiphany Pendulum dress from the latest collection of her own athletic wear brand, EleVen. With asymmetric neck insets, power mesh back panels and a playful gray and orange pattern, the pendulum dress is striking yet functional. She finished the look with a matching visor and simple white Nike tennis shoes. Williams holds seven Grand Slam titles and is well on her way to making it eight.

At just 22 years old, Madison Keys has been competing in Grand Slam tournaments for the past six years. At this year’s U.S Open, Keys stepped onto the court in head-to-toe Nike. Her skirt-and-top combo featured a gray hue that fades from dark to light. The dark color perfectly matched the gray of her visor. Keys added Nike Zoom Vapor 9.5 tennis shoes in red for a bright accent.

During her fierce game, Sloane Stephens opted for a pale orange Under Armour tennis dress. Its slightly cinched waist added a subtle feminine touch, and classic white Under Armour sneakers with a pale orange logo finished Stephens’ look. Though this would be a first Grand Slam title for Stephens, the young tennis pro quickly rose to fame in 2013 after beating legend Serena Williams at the 2013 Australian Open semifinals.

Coco Vandeweghe stepped onto the court in a simple yet pretty light blue tennis dress. Her white visor added a classic touch, while her Asics GelL-Solution Speed 3 tennis shoe tied the outfit together with its light blue laces. A victory at this U.S. Open would mark a first for Vandeweghe, ranked 22.

