The Most Fashionable Tennis Dresses at the US Open

View Slideshow Fashionable outfits at the 2017 U.S. Open. Rex Shutterstock

Tennis is clearly the most fashionable sport. Skirts and dresses are not only welcome on the court — they’re encouraged. So it makes sense that when participating in the 2017 U.S. Open, female tennis players have been showing off their styling skills as much as their athletic skills. Maria Sharapova even wore a Swarovski-embellished Riccardo Tisci dress to play her first match.

On Monday, Venus Williams stepped confidently onto the court in the Epiphany Pendulum dress from the latest collection of her own athletic wear brand, EleVen. The striking piece features asymmetric neck insets, power mesh back panels and a playful gray-and-orange pattern. She finished the look with a matching visor and simple white Nike tennis shoes.

Venus Williams in EleVen and Nike at the U.S. Open. Courtesy of Press

Naomi Osaka got playful with styling for her win on Tuesday. Her Adidas color-block tank top features a collar and button detailing. She matched the look with stripes on her visor, skirt and socks, and wore red Adidas sneakers with blue and yellow accents to finish the look. Such an animated style might not lend itself right to just any tennis player, but at 19 years old, Osaka can pull it off.

Naomi Osaka in Adidas at the U.S. Open. Rex Shutterstock

In her on-court outfit, Grand Slam champion Alizé Cornet represented national pride, electing for the colors of the French flag on her Lacoste tennis dress, matching visor and red Nike sneakers. Full of pride, Cornet even included a tag from her hotel, Luma, on her outfit. She tweeted after the match, “After a win, nothing’s better than a good book and a good place to rest. Thanks @LumaHotelNYC for your welcome.”

Alizé Cornet in Lacoste and Nike at the U.S. Open. Rex Shutterstock

Yanina Wickmayer brought a girlish touch to her fierce game on Tuesday with a floral, layered tennis dress. Designed by Lotto, the dress features a racerback top and feminine layered ruffles at the skirt to concurrently allow athletes functionality and style.

Yanina Wickmayer in Lotto at the U.S. Open. Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the 11 most fashionable tennis player outfits at the 2017 U.S. Open.