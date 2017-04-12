Travis Scott Goes All the Way Vintage With Classic Nikes During Night Out in Hollywood

Travis Scott in a Pizza Boys work jacket and vintage Nirvana t-shirt. Photographer Group / Splash News

Rapper Travis Scott is fully on board with the vintage trend, as evidenced by his head-to-toe retro look Tuesday night in Hollywood.

The “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight” artist stepped out for a Pretty Little Thing x Stassie launch party, which was also attended by celeb luminaries such as Kylie Jenner, Christina Milian, Mila J and Sofia Wylie. Scott reportedly also made a late-night stop at The Phoenix LA bar.

The rapper, who’s previously been romantically linked to Rihanna, wore vintage Nike Air Force 1 Mids from 2002. Scott’s white leather kicks feature patent leather overlays, metallic silver Swooshes, a gray outsole and embroidery on the closure strap that says, “Korea 2002.” This particular pair was released to coincide with the 2002 FIFA World Cup, which was hosted by South Korea and Japan.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Korea 2002 worn by Travis Scott. Netmagnetism.com

Scott paired the timeless Nikes with a vintage distressed Nirvana T-shirt, striped black jeans, and a work jacket sporting the branding of DJ collective Pizza Boys — who have also been supported by celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Travis Scott wears vintage Nike Air Force 1s in West Hollywood, Calif. Splash News

Travis Scott goes to the The Phoenix LA bar in West Hollywood, Calif. Splash News

Travis Scott attends the Pretty Little Thing x Stassie launch party in West Hollywood, Calif. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

