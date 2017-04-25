Sofia Richie Stars in Foot Locker’s Latest Adidas Originals INIKI Campaign in Tiny ’70s Mini Skirt

Sofia Richie. Courtesy of brand

Thought you’d seen all the new Adidas Originals INIKI styles out there? Well here’s one that got away. It’s a pleasingly graphic mix of ecru with those three adidas stripes done in black. The colorway is an exclusive shade for Europe which has also gone big with its advertising campaign.

The retailer has tapped Sofia Richie as the face of the campaign. The brand is evidently capitalizing on adidas’ streetwear potential as opposed to simply honing in on the sports angle. Richie has been shot in a ’70s-style denim mini skirt. It might seem like a small thing, but it’s actually quite a departure for the sports-centric store.

The youngest daughter of crooner, Lionel Richie is also a smart signing. The 18 year-old Richie also stars in Tommy Hilfiger’s spring 2017 campaign alongside Gigi Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, Anwar Hadid and Lucky Blue Smith. And, just for the record, she’s walked for Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Yeezy too. However, her look is also more relatable than the current crop of supers, which translates well for the High Street market.

Happy Sunday in my #tommyjeans The new @tommyhilfiger collection is out now 💕 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

The partnership is set to continue around further INIKI exclusive drops in June and September.

