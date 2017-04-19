Serena Williams Announces Pregnancy on Snapchat

Serena Williams during her Australian Open match on Jan. 17. REX Shutterstock

Tennis star Serena Williams is expecting her first child.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion made the surprise announcement on her Snapchat on Wednesday. Williams, who is on vacation with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, posed in a yellow one-piece bathing suit that showed just a hint of a baby bump, with the caption “20 weeks.”

Serena Williams posted this photo on Snapchat. Snapchat/Serena Williams

Shortly after she posted the photo, Williams removed it, so stay tuned for what happens next. There’s been no word from her sponsor Nike.

Williams and Ohanian announced their engagement in December 2016. With her win at the 2017 Australian Open earlier this year, Williams set an open-era record of 23 Grand Slam titles, surpassing Stefi Graf’s 22 titles.