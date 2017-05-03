Pharrell Williams’ Latest Adidas Collab Drops May 6

Pharrell Williams at the Met Gala on May 1. REX Shutterstock

It’s shaping up to be quite a year for the Adidas Stan Smith and it hasn’t even got to tennis season. Hot on the heels of the Stan Smith Boost Primeknit come the Tennis HU.

These latest editions of the sportswear label’s ongoing collaboration with Pharrell Williams feature two models, both utilizing that flexible Primeknit upper and lightweight EVA waffle-textured midsoles. One is totally white save the green Stan Smith style tab branding on the heel while the other comes complete with a punchy yellow sole and yellow branding to match.

Tennis HU sneakers. Courtesy of brand

The new colorways are based on two of Adidas’ most iconic tennis shoes: the green detailing is an homage to the Stan Smith while the yellow is a hallmark of the label’s 1970’s court classic, the Forest Hill. Williams took his cue from these originals but reimagined them in his own inimitable style.

The lacing system is built into the body for a more aerodynamic feel and the tongue tabs feature a grey suede take on the Adidas Originals insignia. The result? The love child of a light runner and a tennis sneaker with an air injection of Pharrell cool.

The Tennis HU are a co-ed release which promises to resurface in further colorways later this year. The line will launch May 6 and will retail at $130.

Tennis HU sneakers. Courtesy of brand

