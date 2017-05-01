Nike Has a New, Unisex ‘Met Gala’ Sneaker

Nike x Comme des Garçons Men's Air Men's Air Pegasus '83 Sneaker. Courtesy of brand

In New York City, the first Monday in May is synonymous with the Met Gala, taking place this year on May 1. The latest exhibition of the museum’s fashion institute — “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” — is dedicated to the avant-garde oeuvre of Rei Kawakubo and opens to the public on May 4.

But shoe lovers need not wait until then to get a piece of the CDG action: On May 2, Nike will release a footwear collaboration with the cult Japanese brand.

The triple-black Nike Air Pegasus 83 CdG has a suede upper with signature leather swoosh and heel tab, and is welded with the CDG logo in gold on the foxing.

The shoe will be at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Store, which will likely spell the first time that sneakerheads have descended upon the Upper East Side institution in droves. While this particular release is limited-edition, aficionados have long collected the various Nike x CdG releases over the years. In fact, for Comme des Garçons’ fall ’17 runway show in Paris, the two brands partnered on bow-detail trainers.

We’ll have to wait and see if any CDG kicks end up on the Met Gala red carpet tonight.

