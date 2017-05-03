Reebok Reimagines Blake Lively, Katy Perry & More Met Gala Celeb Style on Classic Sneakers

View Slideshow Reebok reimagines 2017 Met Gala gowns as fashion sneakers on the Reebok Classic Leather style; at right, Blake Lively poses on the carpet. Courtesy of Reebok/REX Shutterstock.

Celebrities marched out in some striking looks at the 2017 Met Gala on Monday, where Katy Perry, Blake Lively and more boldface names helped launch the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” exhibit in New York City.

Reebok has reimagined some of the gowns on an entirely different canvas — the Reebok Classic Leather silhouette — by tapping its Innovation Team artist Isaac Toonkel, who found inspiration in “Fashion’s Biggest Night Out” with sketches of edgy styles.

“The fashion pieces are always so breathtaking,” Toonkel said in a statement on Tuesday. “You can always expect wild outfits and costumes, so it was fun to use them as inspiration and a cool opportunity to bring Reebok’s Classic Leather to life in a new way.”

Blake Lively’s gold gown with blue feather detail by Versace nods one of Toonkel’s sketches, as does Katy Perry’s wild Maison Margiela dress — of which Toonkel incorporated a similar “eye” embellishment in his version.

Blake Lively matched the 2017 Met Gala’s 150-foot-long carpet with gold and shades of blue. REX Shutterstock.

“I noticed a lot of exaggerated traditional garments,” Toonkel explained. “The Classic Leather is a clean, white blank slate which means you can really add anything to it… These designs are classic sneakers with a modern twist.”

Katy Perry wearing Maison Margiela. REX Shutterstock

Some of Toonkel’s other interpretations are similarly avant garde. “I thought the long and trailing trench coats, cultural garments, and other jackets were interesting,” he said. “There was a lot of bold color used as accents and over entire garments for polarizing affect, which helped inspire what I created.”

Reebok Classic leather sneakers. Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Classic Leather 2.0; $89.99; Reebok.com. Courtesy of Reebok.

Reebok’s new Classic Leather 2.0 sneakers feature a full-gran tumbled leather and low-cut profile on an EVA midsole that supports shock absorption. The kicks retail for $89.99 on Reebok.com.

