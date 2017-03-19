Barron Trump Styles Prep School Uniform With These Custom New Balance Sneakers — And They’re Under $150

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears a red coat dress by Alice Roi and Jimmy Choo heels; Barron wears New Balance sneakers; and President Donald Trump. REX Shutterstock.

Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump and Melania, rocked his prep school uniform after class on Friday as he made his way for another getaway to his family’s exclusive club in Palm Beach, Fla., Mar-a-Lago.

The 10-year-old — whose age is hard to believe at a height that nearly matches his 6-foot 2-inch father — made his way from New York City, where he and his mother live, for a pit stop at the actual White House before heading to the “Southern White House” for a weekend retreat.

Detail of Barron Trump’s New Balance sneakers. REX Shutterstock.

Barron’s uniform includes a navy blue blazer and a matching sweater over a white polo shirt. He completes the look with black trousers and New Balance 574 Core sneakers in well-coordinated colors.

The American-made lifestyle brand’s heritage sneakers are available in several colorways and retail for $74.99 on NewBalance.com, but Barron’s specific shoe combination can be ordered custom from the brand for around $149.

The label’s DIY design section allows customers to create unique versions of their most popular silhouettes using a variety of materials and hues on every section of the shoe.

Similar styles are available on eBay from around $15 to $69.99 online.

Meanwhile, Melania opted to wear British brand Jimmy Choo for her shoes, which were nude suede Anouk pumps. However, she opted to support an American label for her sleek red coat dress by Alice Roi.

