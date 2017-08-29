Maria Sharapova Holds Court in Crystal-Embellished Black Dress at U.S. Open — See Her Best Tennis Outfits

Maria Sharapova competing at the U.S. Open on Aug. 28. Rex Shutterstock

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova recently returned to tennis after a 15-month hiatus. Known for her accomplishments on the court, the Russian athlete also has a noteworthy sense of fashion that enhances her game.

She wore a black dress designed by Nike and Riccardo Tisci during her first match at the 2017 U.S. Open on Monday morning. With lace cutouts and Swarovski crystal embellishments, this dress added a glamorous touch to her win. Reflecting on the look, Sharapova wrote on Instagram,“What an amazing experience getting to work with icon Riccardo Tisci and Nike on this year’s U.S. Open dress. Just remembering sitting around my dining table talking inspiration and all things lace with Riccardo and now … it’s come to life!”

Maria Sharapova in Nike at the U.S. Open in 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Sharapova has been fashion-conscious throughout her athletic career. Here we reflect on some of her highlights.

In an all-pink, all-Nike look, Sharapova won her first round at the Bank of the West Classic WTA Premier in Stanford, Calif. Her pleated skirt added a sartorial touch to a strong game. She wore pink Nike sneakers to finish the ensemble.

Maria Sharapova in Nike at the Bank of the West Classic in 2017. Rex Shutterstock

At the Australian Open in 2016, Sharapova defeated Serena Williams while wearing an orange Nike dress. She matched the racerback dress with orange-accented white Nike sneakers.

Maria Sharapova in Nike at the Australian Open in 2016. Rex Shutterstock

Again playing against Williams, Sharapova wore all-white Nike to the 2015 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Though she didn’t win the match, Sharapova’s tennis dress was a win in itself. Its flowy skirt, white lace finish and racerback top added to its stunning appeal. She finished the look with simple white Nike sneakers.

Maria Sharapova in Nike at Wimbledon in 2015. Rex Shutterstock

While playing at the Australian Open in 2015, Sharapova sported a fiery red look by Nike. The understated dress had a small cutout at the small of the back and a linear racerback top. She wore white Nike sneakers with pink accents.

Maria Sharapova in Nike at the Australian Open in 2015. Rex Shutterstock

At the 2015 Nike Street Tennis Event, Sharapova stepped out in a black-and-white outfit. All by Nike, the sneakers showcased pink accents, black laces and a black Nike swoosh over a white base. Sharapova’s white dress featured black accents at the waist, chest and hem.