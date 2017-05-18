Reebok Is Coming Out With a ‘Bro Romper,’ Or Onesie for Active Men

The Reebok Club C 85 Gum. Courtesy of brand

Call it the new romper room.

The latest trend — both loved and loathed by social media — is taking shape: the onesie for men. The product, a romper worn by style-loving gents, began to take off earlier this month after its founders launched a Kickstarter campaign called RompHim, with the idea of raising money to fund production of a man-sized romper in cool colors and bright prints.

The athletic company is getting in on the latest trend: onesies for men. Courtesy of Reebok.

Now savvy companies such as Reebok are getting in on the action.

The athletic company today said it would produce a limited run of rompers dubbed the ReeRomp by Reebok. The company, which is selling the one-piece outfit online, said the “bro romper [is] made from Reebok’s signature ActiveChill material, strictly with the active man in mind. The perfect merger of function and style, the ReeRomp by Reebok is engineered with enhanced breathability to help keep your body cool so you can maximize your potential, no matter the conditions.”

What's better than rocking a #romphim on your own at the #kentuckyderby? When you and your 7 closest friends #romptogether and redefine #derbyfashion. A post shared by Original RompHim™ (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

The company claims the look could be the biggest hits (or hates, depending on who you ask) of the summer, particularly as it will appeal to trendsetters on the go.

“Guys can wear rompers too,” designer Eun Jung Park said in a statement. “One-piece styles work for men and women. The design reflects the current trend, and our ActiveChill fabric is perfect when temperatures spike.”

Cold weather in #chitown be damned, it's #romphimseason. Great view of the #cubs taking on the #yankees from the #wrigleyrooftops. A post shared by Original RompHim™ (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

