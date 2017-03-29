Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie Models in the Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang Campaign

Alexander Wang Adidas Originals
Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie poses for Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang.
Madonna’s 16-year-old son is making a name for himself.

Rocco Ritchie, the pop star’s son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, appears in just-released images from the latest Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang collection. Ritchie appears wearing a green collared sweatshirt, sweatpants and sneakers from the collaboration and sits in front of a stack of shoe boxes, not unlike the Kardashians’ stash of Yeezy shoe boxes they often show off before a release. In another photo, he holds garment bags and stands in front of a cart of shoe boxes.

Ritchie is far from the only celebrity offspring to launch a modeling career. Brooklyn Beckham, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Dree Hemingway, Lily-Rose Depp and Kaia Gerber are just a few models with famous parents.

This is the third drop from Adidas and Wang, and the sneakers will become available on April 1. This time, the collection includes a basketball high-top and a low-top skate style.

