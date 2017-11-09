Mac Will Be Collaborating With Puma on a New Cosmetics Collection

Puma Adult Suede Classic Courtesy of Amazon

Lipsticks, eye shadow and — running shoes?

This week, Mac Cosmetics posted a short Instagram video announcing a future collaboration with Puma. The clip, which shows the black and white outline of a running shoe, presents logos for the two companies in a teaser of what may soon be a line of makeup products.

“Stay tuned for a kickin’ collaboration, coming soon to the US,” the company published on Instagram.

Your favourite hues take a big step in a whole new direction! Stay tuned for a kickin’ collaboration, coming soon to the US. #PUMAxMAC #ForAllTime @Puma @PumaSportStyle A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

After that, both brands held off on releasing further details. Still, the news immediately caused a stir among makeup fans, with some speculating that the word “kickin'” hints at a particularly shoe-related line.

While Mac is known for its special lines and has collaborated with artists like Ariana Grande, Lorde and Ellie Goulding, the new line would be the first collaboration with a major sportswear company. Some fans also expressed hope that Rihanna, who has been Puma’s creative director since 2014 and has also collaborated with Mac, is somehow involved in the latest project.