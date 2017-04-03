Kylie Jenner Looks Sportier Than Ever in New Puma Ad Campaign

By / 13 mins ago
Kylie Jenner Puma
Kylie Jenner for Puma.
Instagram

It’s been over a year since Kylie Jenner added “Puma ambassador” to her résumé. The reality star has consistently sported the brand’s Fierce and Suede sneaker styles in several campaigns, and her latest ads take the new Puma Fierce Strap Flocking to towering heights.

In the spring ’16 ads, Jenner showed off her workout moves, and for fall ’16 she posed in front of graffiti murals and subway cars. For spring ’17, Jenner is showing off an athletic side we haven’t seen before in a number of airborne positions.

Related
A Guide to the Best Knitted Sneakers Out Now

Mad air. Don’t care. @kyliejenner sports the new Fierce Strap Flocking. #ForeverFierce

A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on

The campaign introduces the latest version of Puma’s Fierce family, the Strap Flocking. The lightweight, laceless shoe is made of neoprene with a demi-cut strap around the ankle.

The Puma Fierce Strap Flocking comes in Peacoat, Quarry, and Sparkling Cosmo shades and retails for $110 on http://www.puma.com and stores nationwide.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s