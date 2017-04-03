Kylie Jenner Looks Sportier Than Ever in New Puma Ad Campaign

Kylie Jenner for Puma. Instagram

It’s been over a year since Kylie Jenner added “Puma ambassador” to her résumé. The reality star has consistently sported the brand’s Fierce and Suede sneaker styles in several campaigns, and her latest ads take the new Puma Fierce Strap Flocking to towering heights.

In the spring ’16 ads, Jenner showed off her workout moves, and for fall ’16 she posed in front of graffiti murals and subway cars. For spring ’17, Jenner is showing off an athletic side we haven’t seen before in a number of airborne positions.

Mad air. Don’t care. @kyliejenner sports the new Fierce Strap Flocking. #ForeverFierce A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

The campaign introduces the latest version of Puma’s Fierce family, the Strap Flocking. The lightweight, laceless shoe is made of neoprene with a demi-cut strap around the ankle.

The Puma Fierce Strap Flocking comes in Peacoat, Quarry, and Sparkling Cosmo shades and retails for $110 on http://www.puma.com and stores nationwide.