Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner Show Off Calabasas x Adidas Sneakers on Snapchat

Kim Kardashian West (left) and Kendall Jenner. REX Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner could be giving us a hint as to when Kanye West’s latest sneaker collaboration with Adidas will drop.

Kardashian West and Jenner shared photos on Snapchat of the Calabasas x Adidas “Powerphase” sneaker, which we’ve seen Kanye wear a number of times. The sneakers are much different from West’s Yeezy styles — these feature an all-white leather upper and an ’80s-inspired silhouette.

Kim Kardashian West snapped this photo of her Calabasas x Adidas “Powerphase” sneakers. Snapchat

Kendall Jenner wearing Calabasas x Adidas “Powerphase” sneakers. Snapchat

Rumors are also circulating that these could be the most affordable of the sneakers West has released so far. Twitter account @theyeezymafia is speculating that they’ll be priced at $120, while previous styles have been $200 and up.

Unfortunately, Kardashian West and Jenner didn’t shed much light on release details on their Snapchat, but the mere fact that they were showing them off to their millions of followers means that they could very well be coming soon.

