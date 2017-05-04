Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s Kids Clothing Line Will Be Released on May 5

Kanye West tweeted this family photo from Christmas Eve. Twitter

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have been hard at work on their first children’s clothing line, and now we finally know when the collection will be available to purchase.

Kardashian West took to Twitter today to announce the launch, which will take place on TheKidsSupply.com tomorrow at 12 noon PST.

The announcement follows several previews shared on Snapchat, which included daughter North West modeling a shearling jacket and sequined dress.

According to Kardashian West’s tweets, the kids line is the result of a lengthy collaboration between herself and her husband. “For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line,” she wrote.

Although Kardashian West didn’t elaborate on which items would be made available tomorrow, she did hint that it could include children’s sizes of West’s popular Calabasas x Yeezy line.

It remains to be seen if the drop will include footwear. On April 29, West and Adidas released the “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in infant sizes for $140.

North West wearing Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s new kids line. Snapchat

