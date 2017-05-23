Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Wear Sold-Out Calabasas x Adidas Items at Disneyland

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at Disneyland. Instagram: @serenareylin

Just days before their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West spent Monday together at Disneyland.

According to TMZ, daughter North West was in tow, along with Kourtney Kardashian’s kids Mason and Penelope.

But what really caught our eye was Kim and Kanye’s grunge-inspired casual style, which combined pieces from the rapper-designer’s Calabasas x Adidas collection with vintage looks and other collabs.

Chillin with my homies at Disneyland today 💁🏻 A post shared by Serena ♡ Baca (@serenareylin) on May 22, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Kanye paired an oversized Vetements x Levis denim jacket ($1,895 from Nordstrom) with a vintage Ice-T t-shirt and his own Calabasas x Adidas track pants. On foot, he wore a “Light Maroon” style of the Adidas Busenitz skate sneaker, which was released during summer ’16 and has since sold out at retail.

The Adidas Busenitz in maroon as worn by Kanye West. Premier

Meanwhile, Kim opted for her husband’s Calabsas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase design. The sneakers were released in late March alongside matching apparel and accessories, and sold out quicker than many of West’s Yeezy Boost styles.

The Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase as worn by Kim Kardashian. Stadium Goods

Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase, from $950; ebay.com

