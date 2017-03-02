Karl Kani Recalls Celebrating Immigrant Achievement at the White House With Fashion Show

View Slideshow Tupac Shakur for Karl Kani. Courtesy of Karl Kani.

Latino immigrants who became self-made success stories in the United States were once invited to the White House and had their accomplishments recognized by the President. Imagine that.

“This was when Bill Clinton was in the office celebrating ‘Hispanic Day’ at the White House, and the idea was to showcase immigrants who came to this country and made something of themselves,” recalled Karl Kani in an interview with Footwear News last month when his brand re-launched its Trademark boot, released nearly 25 years ago.

20 years later..releasing the classic KANI trademark boot. Limited edition. Available now, only at KARLKANI.COM A post shared by Karl Kani (@karlkani) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

Karl Kani’s Trademark calfskin suede boots; $120; Karlkani.com. Courtesy of Karl Kani

“I was born in Costa Rica and I was lucky to be one of the designers to showcase at the White House and it really put us on the map,” he explained.

The designer, born Carl Williams, was among the successful guests — many of them community leaders — who were invited by then-President Bill Clinton in 1999 to the Afro-Latino Summit Briefing, where Kani presented his new line of formalwear at the White House.

Happy B-day AALIYAH 🌟 A post shared by Karl Kani (@karlkani) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:25pm PST



“At that time we had started my first couture collection of suits, button-downs and other items — not urban street stuff,” Kani said.

Kani catapulted to fame after he ignited the baggy jeans urban athleticwear movement in 1989 with his namesake label, and had fans in Tupac Shakur, Aaliyah and other ‘90s stars.

“Tupac was a big supporter of the Karl Kani brand during its early days,” Kani said. In fact, Tupac and Kani’s brand was so synonymous that in the late rapper’s forthcoming biopic “All Eyez on Me” (hitting theaters June 16), filmmaker Benny Boom needed Kani to re-create his classic designs so that the iconic scenes would match up to real-life events.

“In the movie a lot of important things that happened to him in life, he was in Karl Kani,” he explained. “When the director came to me we remade our things from back then: He gets shot, he goes to court, he goes to a club scene. The director needed the essence of the movie, so we had to go back to more of the oversized looks. As a result, it has launched my brand.”

"Reality is wrong .. dreams are for real " by Tupac @alleyezmovie A post shared by Karl Kani (@karlkani) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

Along with urban sportswear, Kani also founds success in the ’90s in the footwear category with Timberland-like boots.

And now, he’s revived the style of gold-plated calfskin shoes with a limited release, 1,200 in total, available in gray, navy and brown on Karlkani.com for $120 and select retailers. Kani also released a high-top fashion sneaker that retails for $70.

“We brought back the original Karl Kani hiker boot with a metal plate,” he explained. “The anticipation is here and my footwear has not been on the market for 20 years.”

Designing boots with color options was a way to tap the urban market that was ignored, Kani shared of the organic strategy when he first introduced the style.

“We took items we were wearing as kids, and back in the day Timberland was popular, but they weren’t making the colors we wanted,” he said. “So we did our own version — that’s the first that really put us on the market. We had nothing anybody had and they’ve always been waterproof, in black, forest green, rust, red, navy, gray. We matched colors to our clothing — and we made boots the same.”

Kani thinks much is the same with customer demands of today.



“What I see, the footwear game is serious right now. People are investing and spending decent money for looks that go with their clothing,” he said. “Adidas is doing a good job with Yeezy and the styles they are marketing — they found a good nitch. My nitch is boots. We’ll come back in a strong way with technical boots, and with technical fabrication. We are going to find our lane — we want to be a boot company and let that expand.”

The brand has thrived abroad, Kani said, adding that his name still has remained popular in certain markets. He’s big in Japan. “We opened our 10th store; we’re able to design collections to fit each market differently,” Kani said. “We found that the Japanese market trends get very creative and likes different styles.”

But the millennial audience in the U.S. is now embracing ‘90s-era brands, with Gigi Hadid fronting Tommy Hilifiger. Recently Kani has had Ariana Grande and Rihanna rocking his name.

“We’ve been blessed to have this young generation wear us,” he said.

1993 vintage bubble "EVERYDAY" @arianagrande releasing 8-1-17 A post shared by Karl Kani (@karlkani) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Tell me ? Who you with 2016 #90"s vibe Friday October 7, 2016 @dom_gallery rsvp A post shared by Karl Kani (@karlkani) on Oct 2, 2016 at 4:15pm PDT

