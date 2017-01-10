Could There Be a New Kanye West-Adidas Collaboration Coming Soon?

Kanye West REX Shutterstock.

Kanye West’s relationship with Adidas might be headed in yet another direction.

His wife, Kim Kardashian West — recently back on social media after a hiatus — posted some family photos on her website, Kimkardashianwest.com. Among the “at home” snaps of the couple and their children, Saint and North, comes a “domestic series” shot in a kitchen.

West is seated at the kitchen table clutching what appears to be a Sharpie and customizing a pair of classic blue Adidas Gazelle sneakers. He’s covered the usable space with a series of words and phrases including “KIM,” “TIL DEATH DO US PART” and “GOD.” The word “YEEZY” is scribbled on the back of the sneakers, seemingly in the manner of a DIY logo.

Kanye West photographed while customizing a pair of Adidas Gazelle sneakers. Kimkardashianwest.com

This could be a not-so-subtle hint at a new collaboration with the athletic giant.

Kanye customizes a pair of Adidas Gazelle sneakers in a photo posted on Kim Kardashian West’s website. Kimkardashianwest.com

In addition to his ongoing Yeezy collaboration with Adidas, there is also a purported Adidas Calabasas clothing line, which West and Kardashian West have both been spotted wearing. Most recently, Kardashian West unveiled a preview of a pair of sweatpants and a necklace from the unreleased line on her Snapchat.

West wore Adidas Calabasas sneakers to Trump Tower for his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump last month.

Want more?

How Adidas Is Gaining Momentum in the Outdoor Market

Kim Kardashian West Is Back to Promoting Adidas Calabasas on Snapchat

Kim Kardashian West Makes a Stylish Return to Instagram

Will Kanye West Show a Yeezy Season 5 Collection?