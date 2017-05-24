Kanye West’s Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Sneakers Will be Rereleased on June 4

The Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase will be re-released on June 4 for $120. Adidas

Good news, Yeezy fans: Kanye West’s Calabasas sneakers are finally getting rereleased.

After an unannounced drop via West’s Yeezy Supply website in March, the Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase kicks are set for a wider release on June 4.

The retro sneakers are an update of an Adidas trainer from the ’80s. They feature a premium white leather upper with perforated stripes, green Adidas branding and a red Trefoil logo.

What sets this style apart from other Powerphase looks is its gold foil Calabasas branding — a nod to West’s apparel collection with Adidas — at the side panel.

An on-foot look at the Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase. Twitter: @gullyguyleo

Despite some social media users’ drawing comparisons between the Yeezy Powerphase and certain Reebok Classics models, the West-designed shoes have had little trouble moving on the aftermarket.

Days after the March drop, people were paying more than $1,000 to get their hands on the sneakers. However, the resale value has tapered off a bit and currently sits at around $700.

Details surrounding the rerelease surfaced early this morning and were confirmed by Yeezy Mafia.

YEEZY POWERPHASE

US Release on Confirmed & https://t.co/8Gzknh7lxt

Reservations 31st May for NY Soho and LA

Release is the 4th June RT pic.twitter.com/79tijjO0sy — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) May 24, 2017

Here’s what you need to know about the rerelease. The shoes will retail for $120 and will be available from adidas.com on June 4. For readers in New York and Los Angeles, the Yeezy Powerphase will also be offered via the Adidas Confirmed app, with reservations opening to the public on May 31.

The front of the Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase. Adidas

A top-down look at the Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase. Adidas

The outsole of the Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase. Adidas

Want more?

Kanye West and Adidas Could Be Releasing the Most Eye-Catching Yeezy Boost Yet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Wear Sold-Out Calabasas x Adidas Items at Disneyland

Kanye West Wore Another Designer’s Sneakers — And You Can Buy Them Now for $460