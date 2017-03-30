A Guide to the Best Knitted Sneakers Out Now

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Adidas

With Spring in the air, it’s hard to beat a pair of lightweight, breathable sneakers. The trend has been impossible to miss for the last few years and is still going strong, which means there are more options than ever to choose from. To make your search easier, FN has narrowed down the best picks out now.

Scroll through to shop our favorites.

The first-of-its-kind cushioning isn’t the only standout feature of Nike ’s new Air VaporMax. It’s also equipped with a full Flyknit upper in a handful of colors. The only issue is tracking down a pair — they’re currently sold out at most retailers, but can be found on the aftermarket if you’re willing to pay a premium. Nike

Nike Air VaporMax, from $239.99; ebay.com

The Flyknit Racer is where it all started for Nike’s fan-favorite knit. It has been around since 2012 and has seen dozens of different styles, yet remains one of the top knitted shoes on the shelves. Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer, $150; nike.com

According to Greats , its sleek G-Knit model is inspired by the idea that “you don’t need a bunch of complicated tech to make a great shoe.” The one-piece knit upper is affixed to a FreeRide sole from the storied Vibram factory, making their retail price a bargain at just $89. Greats

Greats G-Knit, $89; greats.com

While it could be argued that the full-length Boost midsole is the key feature of the Adidas Ultra Boost, its airy yet supportive Primeknit upper is equally essential. The knit has been tweaked and refined since its 2015 debut, resulting in the 3.0 style you’ll find on most shelves today. Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost, $179.99; footlocker.com

The Zoku Runner is one of the newest sneakers on this list, but it’s inspired by classic Reebok looks. It’s available in a number of styles, including a recent collaboration with rapper Future. Reebok

Reebok Zoku Runner, $114.99; reebok.com

Puma debuted its Ignite EvoKnit sneaker during summer ’16, and it’s only gotten better with new styles to choose from. The sock-like upper boasts bold, statement-making Puma branding at the ankle. Puma

Puma Ignite EvoKnit, $130; puma.com

With its intricately knitted upper and seemingly endless pattern possibilities, Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is one of the most coveted looks on this list. That means you’ll have to pay far over retail ($220) to get your hands on a pair — or wait for the next release, which is rumored for late April. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, from $599; stadiumgoods.com