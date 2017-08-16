Floyd Mayweather Attends ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ in $600 Sneakers You Can Buy Now

Floyd Mayweather All Access Photo/Splash News

With less than two weeks to go until undefeated boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather steps into the ring with former UFC standout Conor McGregor, both fighters are ramping up their media presence to give the matchup a final push.

For Mayweather, that meant a Tuesday night appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The 49-0 boxer kept it classy for the cameras, pairing a Gucci leather bomber jacket with a white T-shirt and distressed blue jeans. But it was Mayweather’s on-screen footwear that truly stole the show.

The 40-year-old boxer wore a pair of Alexander McQueen’s Oversized sneakers in white and black. The simplistic kicks feature an all-leather upper with a heel accent reminiscent of the Adidas Stan Smith, but they forgo the traditional look in favor of an exaggerated, platformesque midsole.

Mayweather’s sneakers retail for $620 directly from Alexander McQueen but can be found cheaper — if you know where to look. London retailer Harrods has the style available from its e-commerce site for $479.45.

Floyd Mayweather is seen wearing Alexander McQueen sneakers at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles. RB/Bauergriffin.com

Alexander McQueen Oversized sneakers Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Oversized sneakers, $479.45; harrods.com

For readers looking to emulate Mayweather’s style without breaking the bank, the fighter was also spotted on set in a far more affordable style: the classic white-on-white Nike Air Force 1 Low, which retails for $90 from nike.com.

Floyd Mayweather is seen wearing Nike Air Force 1 sneakers at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles. RB/Bauergriffin.com

