Danner Collaborates With Portland Timbers Soccer Team on Durable Boots

Timbers 600 Courtesy of brand

World-class hiking boot label Danner is teaming up with the Portland Timbers soccer team in a unique collaboration. The two Portland institutions came together over their shared ideals of hard work, dedication and excellence, which turned into a collaborative aimed to design a shoe that is ideal for both avid hikers and soccer fans.

The result? A limited-edition Danner boot built to endure tough hiking trails as well as watching the Timbers compete season after season in the rainy Providence Park.

The boot — aptly named the Timbers 600 — was crafted with the Danner Mountain 600 boot in mind and adds innovation to the classic style. In addition to a sleek design in a full-grain leather upper, the Timbers 600 is completely waterproof and has enhanced grip on both wet and dry surfaces.

The Danner Vibram SPE midsole was added to provide impeccable rebound and underfoot comfort. Complete with green accents and laces to embody the Portland Timbers’ team color, the Timbers 600 is a necessity to anyone intending to withstand the rain to watch their team compete. The style is available in both men’s and women’s sizes and retails online for $225.

Danner X Portland Timbers collaboration. Courtesy of brand

Danner X Portland Timbers collaboration. Courtesy of brand

Want more?

Danner Debuts Collab With Iron & Resin

A Guide to the Best Women’s Shoes to Wear Camping

New Balance Collaborates With an Unlikely Outdoor Shoe Brand