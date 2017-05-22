Puma Is Releasing More Limited-Edition Sneakers Inspired by The Notorious B.I.G.’s Street Style

A mural in New York City's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood pays tribute to legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. Jason Winslow/Splash News

Picking right up where they left off in March, Puma and Australian fashion brand Coogi have returned with the second installment of their colorful Clyde sneakers.

Set to release Thursday, this drop takes a subtle approach by using Coogi’s signature knit only on the Puma formstrip branding. The rest of the shoe is executed in a black suede with gold foil details and a milky translucent sole.

The Coogi x Puma Clyde features a one-of-a-kind knit detail on Puma’s formstrip branding. Puma

The standout feature of the sneaker is its knit accents, which feature one-of-a-kind patterns so no two shoes are alike. Coogi’s colorful print also extends to the liner and heel cutout, while co-branding appears on the insole in gold.

Coogi knitwear gained popularity among hip-hop circles in the ’90s due in large part to late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. It has since become a staple of hip-hop street style, which inspired this retro Puma collab.

A look at the heel detail on Puma’s second Coogi sneaker release of 2017. Clettis Wright

After a relaunch of March’s all-over Coogi look on May 18, Puma will follow up with this toned-down style on Thursday at select doors including Foot Locker and puma.com. The retail price for these limited-edition kicks is $120.

The Coogi x Puma Clyde will be released Thursday for $120. Puma

