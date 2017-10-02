Converse x Engineered Garments Gave This Classic Sneaker Style a Sleek New Makeover

Converse x Engineered Garments. Courtesy of Converse

Converse’s latest collab with lifestyle brand Engineered Garments features the classic One Star silhouette with a new leather twist. A true pulse and authority of modern streetwear, Engineered Garments brings a new take to a classic shoe.

From the creative mind of Engineered Garments founder, Daiki Suzuki, this Converse collab brings to life several iterations of the classic low-top sneaker.

Converse x Engineered Garments. Courtesy of Converse

The iconic One Star logo gets four different variations that will release in olive, navy, black, and white colorways. Each style embodies different times during Converse’s history that stand out to Suzuki. Paying homage to each individual time period shows the longstanding history that Converse has enjoyed in the footwear industry, Suzuki shared in a statement.

Converse x Engineered Garments. Courtesy of Converse

“When approached with the project to work with Converse the idea came from wanting to tell a bit of the history of the company, first and foremost,” Suzuki said. “Chuck Taylor, for us is a perfect shoe that we weren’t sure we could add or subtract to, its remained almost unchanged all this time. The One Star or rather the iterations after the Leather All Star was a canvas we thought could be mined to create something new.”

The Converse X Engineered One Star will debut on Tuesday in New York City at Nepenthes. The collection will expand to Converse.com and several Converse stores on Thursday.