A Guide to the Best Women’s Shoes to Wear Camping

Whether camping is your jam, or you’re trekking into the wilderness at the request of a loved one, one thing is for sure: You’re going to need some sturdy shoes.
Comfortable and reliable footwear is a must when taking on the great outdoors. And luckily, hiking boots happen to be one of the latest trends. Light-weight and breathable boots are a necessity, and if they’re stylish, that’s a major plus. With spring right around the corner, here’s a look at some of the top outdoor styles to wear on your next adventure.
These Timberland boots from Urban Outfitters are made with an anti-odor lining from recycled plastic bottles. So while you’re wearing these boots, you’re not only being practical, you’re also being good to the environment. Also, they have a classically cool look.
Timberland Kenniston Hiking Boot, $109.99; urbanoutfitters.com
Another great option is the Danner mountain hiking boot. Featuring water-resistant cambrelle linings and retro-inspired flat red laces, each pair comes in a vintage Danner box — the exact box used in 1995 when “Wild” author Cheryl Strayed set off to hike 1,100 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail.
Danner Mountain Light Cascade hiking boots, $360; rei.com
And you can’t go wrong with a classic boot from L.L. Bean. The full-grain leather waterproof boots come in several colorways; raven blue, dark ash, plum grape (as seen below), red wine and tan.
The Original L.L. Bean Boot, $119; llbean.com
Fore more of the best camping shoes, check out the gallery.