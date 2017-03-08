A Guide to the Best Women’s Shoes to Wear Camping

View Slideshow Danner Mountain Light Cascade hiking boots. Courtesy of REI

Whether camping is your jam, or you’re trekking into the wilderness at the request of a loved one, one thing is for sure: You’re going to need some sturdy shoes.

Comfortable and reliable footwear is a must when taking on the great outdoors. And luckily, hiking boots happen to be one of the latest trends. Light-weight and breathable boots are a necessity, and if they’re stylish, that’s a major plus. With spring right around the corner, here’s a look at some of the top outdoor styles to wear on your next adventure.

These Timberland boots from Urban Outfitters are made with an anti-odor lining from recycled plastic bottles. So while you’re wearing these boots, you’re not only being practical, you’re also being good to the environment. Also, they have a classically cool look.

Timberland Kenniston Hiking Boots Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Timberland Kenniston Hiking Boot, $109.99; urbanoutfitters.com

Another great option is the Danner mountain hiking boot. Featuring water-resistant cambrelle linings and retro-inspired flat red laces, each pair comes in a vintage Danner box — the exact box used in 1995 when “Wild” author Cheryl Strayed set off to hike 1,100 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail.

Danner Mountain Light Cascade hiking boots. Courtesy of REI

Danner Mountain Light Cascade hiking boots, $360; rei.com

And you can’t go wrong with a classic boot from L.L. Bean. The full-grain leather waterproof boots come in several colorways; raven blue, dark ash, plum grape (as seen below), red wine and tan.

The Original L.L. Bean Boot. Courtesy of brand

The Original L.L. Bean Boot, $119; llbean.com

