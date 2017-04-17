Brooklyn Beckham Makes Coachella Style Statement in Sold-Out Saint Laurent Sneakers

Brooklyn Beckham and Rachel Zoe at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Whether it was Kendall Jenner’s miniskirt and Adidas Gazelle combo or Lady Gaga’s assortment of edgy boots, there was no shortage of standout footwear moments over the weekend at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Another celeb who used his shoes to make a statement was David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn. The 18-year-old was spotted in a few different outfits, but it was Saturday’s pairing of sold-out Saint Laurent leopard-print kicks with patchwork selvedge jeans that stole the show.

Beckham was seen schmoozing with designer Rachel Zoe, singer Madison Beer and rapper Tyga while wearing the statement sneakers. The teen’s style of choice was Saint Laurent’s Skate Lace-Up sneakers in the French fashion house’s strawberry-and-black babycat pattern.

Brooklyn Beckham wears Saint Laurent Skate Lace-Up sneakers at Coachella. Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The red leopard sneakers, which retail for $495 but are sold out at retailers, can be found on eBay, along with similar styles.

Coachella will continue from Indio, Calif., with weekend two on Friday.

Saint Laurent’s Skate Lace-Up sneaker in red babycat print. Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent Skate Lace-Up sneakers, from $230.99; eBay.com

Brooklyn Beckham chats with designer Rachel Zoe. Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

