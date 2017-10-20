Asics’ Trendy New Tiger Streetwear Label to Open First Store in NYC

ASICSTIGER

Fans of the classic Asics sneaker now have another reason to leave home.

Asics Tiger, the Japanese brand’s newest streetwear label, is opening a store in New York’s Soho on Nov. 2. Located at 276 Lafayette Street in Lower Manhattan, the store will feature the brand’s latest shoes and clothing items against a backdrop of Japanese art, music and design. Mural-style works by Japanese artist Carl Rauschenbach will greet customers as they walk in during the first few weeks.

“We’re incredibly proud of the global reach of the Asics Tiger brand, and we’re excited to be expanding our footprint into the U.S. market,” Shoda Ryoji, the company’s senior general manager, said in a statement. “The unique energy of New York City, and specifically Soho, breeds some of the most influential lifestyle and cultural trends, and it’s the perfect location for our growing brand.”

The label, which is known for offering a more street-friendly and less athletic spin on classic sportswear, will feature a variety of sweatshirts and T-shirts, along with sneakers in a variety of colors and prints. The store will also be home to some of the brand’s limited-edition collections, which will be sold exclusively there.