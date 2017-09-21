These Sparkly Heels Are ‘Better Than Sex’ — Get Your Minds Out the Gutter

"Better Than Sex" heels by Too Faced. Courtesy of Instagram

Sparkle and mascara lovers are both in for a treat: Too Faced make-up brand just revealed plans to sell a pair of stilettos inspired by its popular “Better Than Sex” mascara.

Earlier this week, Too Faced chief creative officer Jerrod Blandino announced that the brand’s new “Better Than Sex” sparkly stilettos (inspired by Too Faced’s “Better Than Sex” mascara) will be available at a NYC pop-up shop in October.

Covered in pink glitter and clear panelling, the heels will also have “Better Than Sex” written in gold lettering on the black soles. On the back, the shoes will also have a cut-out of the company’s signature cartoon as a nod to the mascara behind the shoe.

Ever since announcing the shoe launch in July, Blandino has frequently taken to Instagram to share sneak peeks before their release.

Better Than Sex Shoes 👠 👀#toofaced @theprettymess #betterthansex #BehindTheVideo A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

A Too Faced pop-up shop with the shoes available for purchase will be opening in NYC on Oct. 19. More information about the shop’s location and cost of the shoes should be announced by the company soon.